Gold Fields Appoints Chaarat Gold's Michael Fraser As CEO, Effective Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI), a South African gold miner, announced Monday the appointment of Michael (Mike) Fraser as the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director with effect from January 1, 2024.

Fraser, currently the CEO of UK-based Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH.L), will succeed Martin Preece, who has served as Interim CEO and Executive Director since January 1, 2023.

In his new role, Fraser will be based in the Gold Fields Corporate Office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fraser is a mining industry executive with more than 20 years of experience.

Prior to Chaarat Gold, he was with South32 as Chief Operating Officer of its global Aluminium, Nickel, SA Manganese and Energy Coal businesses. He was also previously with BHP and Mozal Aluminium in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Preece will continue as Interim CEO until December 31, and will remain with the company as part of its executive management team. Further information will be announced in due course.

