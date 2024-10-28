Gold Fields Acquires Osisko, Expands in Canada

Gold Fields (GFI) has released an update.

Gold Fields has successfully acquired Osisko Mining Inc, consolidating full ownership of the Windfall Project in Québec, Canada. The C$1.93 billion transaction was financed through cash and debt facilities, positioning Gold Fields for enhanced cash flow and production growth. This strategic move strengthens Gold Fields’ portfolio, with plans to collaborate closely with local communities and partners.

