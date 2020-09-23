US Markets
GLD

Gold falls to over two-month low on stronger dollar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold prices hit a more than two-month trough on Thursday, weighed down by a robust dollar, with investors looking to U.S. jobless claims data due later in the day to further gauge the pace of a recovery in the world's largest economy.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than two-month trough on Thursday, weighed down by a robust dollar, with investors looking to U.S. jobless claims data due later in the day to further gauge the pace of a recovery in the world's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,858.08 per ounce by 0049 GMT. Prices earlier hit $1,853.32, the lowest level since July 22.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,862.30.

* The dollar index held firm near a more than eight-week peak against rival currencies, as signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. renewed concerns about a second wave of novel coronavirus infections. [USD/]

* A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services. Investors now await weekly data, which is expected to show U.S. jobless claims fell slightly but remained elevated.

* Euro zone business growth ground to a halt this month as the service industry slammed into reverse, knocked by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompting governments to reintroduce restrictions, a survey showed.

* Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday doubled down on efforts to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, emphasising that interest rates will stay near zero until inflation gets to 2% and stays there.

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.87% to 1,267.14 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Silver fell 2.8% to $22.23 per ounce, hitting a more than two-month low earlier in the session.

* Platinum was steady at $838.32 per ounce and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,217.90.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg

Sept

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Sept

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Sept

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New

Sept

1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly

1400 US

New Home Sales-Units

Aug (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular