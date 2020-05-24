Gold falls as Japanese shares rise on potential stimulus report

May 25 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Monday as Japanese equities rose on news about a potential stimulus programme, although losses were capped by a weaker dollar and worries of fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,729.17 per ounce by 1241 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,728.40.

* Japan is considering fresh stimulus worth over $929 billion, that mostly consist of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said.

* Japan's Nikkei has jumped 1.5% following the report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The dollar index was down 0.1%, making greenback-denominated gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

* China dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday and pledged more government spending, setting a sombre tone to this year's meeting of parliament.

* Highlighting a return of political uncertainty, thousands rallied on Sunday to protest against Beijing's plan to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

* China's proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes on Friday.

* Palladium gained 1.3% to $1,970.25 per ounce, while platinum was down 1.1% to $830.75 and silver fell 0.4% to $17.12.

