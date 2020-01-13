Gold falls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal on improved risk appetite

Gold fell on Tuesday, as investors opted for riskier assets after the United States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute.
