Gold falls 1% after robust U.S. jobs data; palladium soars

Gold slid 1% on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data renewed bets the Federal Reserve would hold pat on interest rates and boosted demand for riskier assets, while supply-squeezed palladium soared to a new record high.
