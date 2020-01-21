Gold falls 1% after hitting 2-week high but stays above $1,550

Gold shed 1% on Tuesday in volatile trade as investors booked profits after prices hit a two-week high early in the session, although losses were limited by a slide in equities due to worries about a virus outbreak in China.
