Gold extends gains on hopes of U.S. stimulus package

March 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, hitting its highest in about two weeks, as positive rhetoric from U.S. lawmakers regarding a stimulus bill to cushion the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak lifted investor sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,624.18 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after rising as much as 1.6% to $1,635.79 earlier in the day - its highest since March 12. The metal jumped more than 3% in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures climbed 1.6% to $1,687.30.

* Senior U.S. Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to limit the pandemic's economic toll.

* Asian shares extended their rally in the wake of Wall Street's big gains as U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing the stimulus package. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The United States could become the global epicentre of the virus, the World Health Organization said, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world's second-most populous country.

* Fatalities in Italy have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the world's worst-hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two days.

* The virus had infected more than 395,500 people across the world, as of Tuesday.

* Business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the epidemic hammer the world economy, cementing economists' views of a deep global recession.

* London spot gold prices were far below U.S. gold futures on Tuesday in a sign the market is worried air travel restrictions and precious metal refinery closures will hamper shipments of bullion to the United States to meet contractual requirements.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.3% to 935.98 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium climbed 1.3% to $1,958 an ounce and platinum gained 3% to $729.49. Both the metals rose more than 10% in the previous session as major producer South Africa was locked down due to the virus.

* Silver rose 1.6% to $14.49 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK

CPI YY

FEB 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New March 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New

March 1230 U.S.

Durable Goods

