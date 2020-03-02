Gold extends gains on global monetary easing bets

(Adds comment, updates prices)

March 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, as expectations grew for monetary policy easing by major central banks to cushion the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Spot gold climbed by 0.5% to $1,597.66 per ounce by 0236 GMT after a 0.4% gain on Monday. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.3% to $1,599.10.

"Expectations that major central banks around the world are going to aggressively cut rates, which is the sentiment at the moment ... supporting gold," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that virus fears kept the metal supported.

Traders on Monday piled into bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver a big dose of stimulus starting this month amid growing concerns over the economic impact of the epidemic.

April Fed funds rate futures imply a 0.50 percentage point cut by the U.S. central bank.

The European Central Bank joined the chorus of central banks signalling readiness to deal with the economic effects of the outbreak.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making greenback-denominated gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. [USD/]

Expectations for aggressive monetary policy easing also supported global equities, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8%. [MKTS/GLOB]

Gold is moving along with equities as investors re-establish positions after liquidating them last week to meet margin calls in other assets, said OANDA's Halley, adding that lower U.S. Treasury yields also supported the metal.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to record lows touched in the previous session. [US/]

Meanwhile, data released on Monday showed U.S. factory manufacturing activity slowed last month as new orders contracted, reflecting worries about supply chain disruptions due to the virus outbreak and underscoring the need for an interest rate cut.

Investors are waiting for the G7 conference call later in the day, where finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss measures to deal with the epidemic and its economic impact.

