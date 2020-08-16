US Markets
Gold extends fall after worst week in five months

Gold prices extended losses on Monday, after their worst week in five months, on lingering risk appetite, while the Sino-U.S. trade relationship hinted at potential improvement.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,934.91 per ounce by 0036 GMT. Gold fell 4.5% last week, its biggest weekly decline since March.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,943.50 per ounce.

* A lift in U.S. bond yields gave the dollar some respite after weeks of losses. A stronger greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [US/]

* Asian markets were flat near recent highs; while stock index futures indicated that U.S. equities will make moderate gains on Monday ahead of retail earnings. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Worldwide, there are over 21.58 million people infected by the coronavirus and 766,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Japan's economy shrank for the third straight quarter, marking the biggest contraction on record, as the pandemic continues to take its toll.

* U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in July, and could slow even further in the coming months.

* Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Aug. 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. [CFTC/]

* In a possible sign of easing tensions after a protracted trade war, China increased U.S. oil purchases on Friday ahead of a trade deal review.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30% to 1,248.29 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

* Silver slipped 0.6% to $26.25 per ounce. Platinum rose 1% to $945.55, and palladium gained 1.6% to $2,143.09.

