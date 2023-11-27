GOLD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/29/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of GOLD's recent stock price of $16.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Barrick Gold Corp. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GOLD shares open for trading on 11/29/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.82 per share, with $20.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.58.

In Monday trading, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

