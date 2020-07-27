Gold ETF (SGOL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF SGOL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 35.7% from its 52-week low price of $13.52 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:



SGOL in Focus



This product seeks to provide investors with a convenient and cost-efficient way to invest in physical gold. It charges 17 bps in fees per year (see: all the Precious Metal ETFs here).



Why the Move?



The precious metals space, especially gold, has been an area to watch lately given that gold topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time ever. Concerns about further pandemic-related lockdowns, the decline in U.S. dollar and rise in U.S-China tensions once again prompted a flight to safe-haven assets. Notably, gold is considered a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil.



More Gains Ahead?



Currently, SGOL has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that the fund might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 37.60 and low 20-day volatility of 8.81%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.