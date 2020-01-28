Gold ETF (GLD) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 24.6% from its 52-week low price of $119.54 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:



GLD in Focus



This is the largest and most-popular ETF in the gold space with AUM of $45.3 billion and average daily volume of around 9.4 million shares. The fund tracks the price of gold bullion measured in U.S. dollars, and kept in London under the custody of HSBC Bank USA. Expense ratio comes in at 0.40% (see: all the Precious Metal ETFs here).



Why the Move?



The precious metals space, especially gold, has been an area to watch lately given the surge in the metal prices. The outbreak of a deadly coronavirus, which originated in China, has resurfaced fears of a global growth slowdown and thus raised the appeal for safe-haven buying. Notably, gold is considered a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil.



More Gains Ahead?



Currently, GLD has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that GLD might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 21.3 and low 20-day volatility of 8.3%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.