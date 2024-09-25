Gold ETF (AAAU) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF AAAU is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 45.07% from its 52-week low price of $17.97/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AAAU in Focus

The fund seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold less the expenses. The product charges 18 bps in annual fees (See: All Precious Metals ETFs).

Why the Move?

Gold has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the price of the yellow metal, driven by the Fed’s 50 bps rate cut in September. Gold prices are inversely related to the value of the greenback as gold is priced in dollars. A rate cut by the Fed will result in the depreciation of the value of the dollar. A weaker U.S. dollar generally leads to higher demand for gold as it becomesmore affordable for buyers holding other currencies. The likelihood of further interest rate cuts toward the end of 2024 is also a tailwind.

Considered a store of wealth and a safe-haven investment, prevailing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties further support the upside in the yellow metal.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, AAAU has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 41.96 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.