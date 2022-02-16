Gold, energy stocks set to drive Australia shares higher

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, with gains likely to be driven by gold and energy stocks due to higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.04%, but was at a 78.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.