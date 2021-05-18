Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares higher as commodity prices firm

By Savyata Mishra

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, after ending up 0.1% in the previous session.

Software firm Nuix Ltd NXL.AX rebounded from Monday's lows and rose 11.5% and was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark, after its chairman pledged improvements following a local media report raising questions about its governance and accounting.

Gold and oil are "clearly the favoured destination for the fast money herd overnight," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 2%, hitting a more than four-month high as bullion prices soared on rising inflationary pressures and dollar weakness, with country's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gaining 1.1%, after touching a 6-month high earlier in the day. GOL/

This helped in offsetting a nearly 9% plunge in gold miner St Barbara SBM.AX after it cut its full-year production targets.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose for a fourth straight session and closed up 1.6%, tracking an uptick in oil prices on hopes of a solid recovery in fuel demand following the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 0.8% while tech stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.4%.

Miners .AXMM gained 2.1%, as iron ore prices jumped on robust demand. The mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained between 1.9% and 2.1%. IRONORE/

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.

