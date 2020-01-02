Gold edges up on weaker dollar, set for 4th weekly gain

Gold prices inched up on Friday, on track to record a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting.
