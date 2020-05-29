Gold edges up on U.S.-China tensions; set for second monthly gain

* Gold up 2% so far this month, but down for week

* Silver eyes biggest monthly gain in about 4 years

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Adds detail, comment; updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

May 29 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday and was on track for its second monthly gain as deteriorating U.S.-China ties in a world reeling from the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors and fuelled demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,719.47 per ounce by 0342 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,717.60.

However, the metal was down for the week, having dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday as easing lockdown measures around the world boosted hopes of an economic recovery.

"Gold remains wedged between potentially positive economic developments that have been dragging prices lower, and a rise in geopolitical tensions with China over Hong Kong," said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy GFMS.

Market participants now await the U.S. response to Beijing tightening control over Hong Kong, after China's parliament approved a national security legislation for the city.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed a tough response, will hold a news conference later in the day.

Worsening U.S.-China relations have further added to fears about a global economic recovery, helping the metal rise 2% so far this month.

Central banks increasing liquidity in financial markets, low interest rates and rising money supply are bullish for gold in the longer term, Phillip Futures wrote in a note.

Among other metals, silver fell 0.2% to $17.39 an ounce, but was poised for its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,937.91 per ounce, but was set for a third straight monthly fall. Platinum declined 0.8% to $831.89, but was on track for a second monthly gain. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.