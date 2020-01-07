Gold edges up, but trades below 7-year peak as Middle East worries ebb

Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday, having earlier retreated from the previous session's almost seven-year high as fears of a larger Middle East conflict following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general ebbed.
