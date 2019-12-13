US Markets

Gold edges up as investors stay cautious on U.S-China trade deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Gold prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday as investors remained cautious about the developments in the United States and China trade negotiations that helped boost equities to record highs.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular