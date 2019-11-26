Gold edges off 2-week low as focus holds on U.S.-China talks

Gold edged off an early two-week low on Tuesday as cautious traders awaited further developments in the trade negotiations between the United States and China, though a firm equities market kept a lid on bullion's gains.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.