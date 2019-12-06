Gold edges lower on trade optimism ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold eased on Friday as risk appetite improved after the U.S. president said trade talks with Beijing were making progress, while markets awaited U.S. jobs data for signs on the health of the U.S. economy.
