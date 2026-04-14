Commodities

Gold Edges Higher As Dollar, Yields Dip On US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

April 14, 2026 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices rose toward $4,800 an ounce on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar faltered and U.S. Treasury yields dipped on renewed optimism for a negotiated end to the U.S.-Iran war.

Spot gold jumped 0.7 percent to $4,775.57 an ounce while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up 0.6 percent at $4,796.62.

The dollar weakened to hit a six-week low and government bond yields dipped as the U.S. blockade of Iran's ports officially came into force and reports suggested that the U.S. and Iran are arranging a second round of negotiations to end their conflict.

Discussions between Washinton and Tehran are ongoing and another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides, according to CNN.

The U.S. administration remains cautiously optimistic that a diplomatic breakthrough is still achievable, and both sides could consider extending the ceasefire deadline to allow additional time for negotiations, it was said.

According to reports by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Tehran proposed suspending uranium enrichment for up to five years, an offer rejected by Washington which insisted on a 20-year freeze.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.