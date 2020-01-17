Gold edges higher, but faces worst week in two months

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, but was still on track to post its biggest weekly decline in about two months as solid Chinese data and a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal improved risk appetite.

World shares hit record highs after data showed China's economy was stabilizing and the world's second-largest economy ended 2019 on a somewhat firmer note as the trade truce revived business confidence. MKTS/GLOB

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,556.56 per ounce as of 1059 GMT, but was heading for a weekly drop of about 0.4% - its biggest since the week ended Nov. 8. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $1,556.70.

"The growth prospects and inflation outlook is still fragile which supports gold prices but this is just a movement of consolidation at the moment," said SP Angel analyst Sergey.

"We saw (a) couple of central banks cutting rates yesterday," Raevskiy said, adding that euro zone economic growth was still a big question among investors.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed that while the outlook for growth and inflation remained lukewarm in the euro zone, the chances of a recession have faded somewhat.

South Africa's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut its main lending rate, providing stimulus to the flagging economy as it lowered its inflation forecasts significantly.

This move was followed by Turkey and Argentina.

"People are (now) looking for new price drivers as the trade deal has been signed and done. Where it goes from here is somewhat uncertain and that may support gold prices," Raevskiy said.

Gold prices rose to a near 7-year high of $1,610.90 earlier this month, but the rally faded due to improved sentiment in the markets as tensions in the Middle East faded and the U.S.-China trade worries eased after the two sides signed an initial deal.

In other metals, palladium XPD= rose 2.9% to $2,380.84 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,401.98 earlier.

The auto-catalyst was set for its biggest weekly gain since March 2016 having risen over 12% so far.

"There was no news that could have justified the upswing apart from the good EU new car registration figures that were reported yesterday," Commerzbank analysts said in a note, adding, a prolonged supply-deficit is still supporting prices.

Platinum XPT= jumped 1.8 % to $1,022.15 after hitting its highest since February 2017 at $1,041.05 in the previous session.

Speculative purchases and technical buying have been driving platinum prices higher, Commerzbank analysts said.

Silver XAG= advanced 0.8% to $18.08 per ounce.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

