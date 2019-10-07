US Markets

Gold edges higher ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of this week's Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would likely disagree to a broad trade deal with the United States.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of this week's Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would likely disagree to a broad trade deal with the United States.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.1% to $1,505.86 per ounce as of 0424 GMT. Prices had firmed 0.5% last week on fears of cooling global growth.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were little changed at $1,513.30 per ounce.

There is uncertainty regarding the trade negotiations. China seems to be very reluctant to agree, said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets. "There is demand for safe haven assets, which reflects a very cautious mood towards the trade deal."

The next round of U.S-China trade negotiations are slated to be held in Washington on Oct. 10-11, though hopes of progress diminished after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials wanted the scope of this week's negotiations to be narrow.

"Gold has been in a range of less than $100. It will take a strong catalyst to bring gold out of this channel," Yan said, adding that quantitative easing by the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan could be a major factor.

A report on Friday showed jobs growth in the United States slowed in September and wage growth stalled, even as unemployment dropped to a 50-year low.

But that did little to change market expectations that the Fed will cut likely interest rates at its next policy review on Oct. 29-30 to support the economy. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Meanwhile, China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in September amid a cooling domestic economy and the rising trade tensions.

Among other metals, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $878.75, silver XAG= dipped 0.1% to $17.53 and palladium XPD= dropped slightly to $1,663.69.

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 0997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging: karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

