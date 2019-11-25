Gold eases on prospect of U.S.-China trade war truce

Gold fell to a two-week low on Tuesday as talks between top negotiators from the United States and China boosted prospects that an interim trade deal could be reached soon, denting demand for the safe-haven metal.
