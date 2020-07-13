Gold eases on firmer dollar, virus fears cap losses

US Markets
Gold slipped on Tuesday to trade below the key $1,800 level due to a stronger dollar, though concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world and Sino-U.S. tensions put a floor under bullion prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,798.52 per ounce by 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,802.20.

* The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* More than 13.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 569,336​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a massive retrenchment of the state's reopening on Monday, shutting bars and banning indoor restaurant dining statewide and closing churches, gyms and hair salons in hardest-hit counties.

* Tensions also grew between the United States and China over disputed claims to offshore resources throughout the South China Sea, with U.S. officials saying China's claims were "unlawful."

* Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1,203.97 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Asian shares are showing a mixed picture on Tuesday after a volatile day in U.S. equity markets amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide and signs of an economic rebound. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Palladium was steady at $1,979.42 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6% to $833.14. Silver edged 0.1% lower to $19.07.

Japan Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

