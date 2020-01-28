Gold eases off 3-week peak as equities sell-off pauses

Gold prices edged down on Tuesday from the previous session's near three-week high as equities regained some ground, but concerns the coronavirus outbreak could impact the global economy cushioned safe-haven bullion's losses.
