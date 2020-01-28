US Markets

Gold eases off 3-week peak as equities sell-off pauses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold prices edged down on Tuesday from the previous session's near three-week high as equities regained some ground, but concerns the coronavirus outbreak could impact the global economy cushioned safe-haven bullion's losses.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular