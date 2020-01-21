Gold eases off 2-week peak, virus scare stems declines

Gold fell on Tuesday, easing off a two-week peak, as the dollar steadied near a one-month high, although fears of the economic fallout from the coronavirus in China dulled risk sentiment and kept prices supported above the $1,500 an ounce level.
