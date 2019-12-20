US Markets

Gold eases as trade progress weighs on safety demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold inched lower on Friday as demand for riskier assets improved on optimism that the bitter U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data for more cues on the health of the economy.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular