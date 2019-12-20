Gold eases as trade progress weighs on safety demand

Gold inched lower on Friday as demand for riskier assets improved on optimism that the bitter U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data for more cues on the health of the economy.
