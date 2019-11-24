Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment

Gold prices edged down to a one-week low on Monday after the United States and China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by the year-end, lifting demand for riskier assets and boosting the dollar.
