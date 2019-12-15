Gold eases as interim U.S.-China deal lifts risk appetite

Gold prices edged lower on Monday after the United States and China agreed to a "phase one" trade deal that drove investors towards riskier assets, although a weaker dollar limited some of bullion's losses.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.