US Markets

Gold eases as dollar firms; virus fears cap losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and risk appetite improved after positive U.S. economic data, while fears over surging coronavirus cases limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and risk appetite improved after positive U.S. economic data, while fears over surging coronavirus cases limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,973.54 per ounce by 0026 GMT. It hit an all-time high of $1,984.66 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,989.20.

* The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, crawling further away from a more than two-year low hit last week. A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

* Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities. [MKTS/GLOB]

* More than 18.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 689,871​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* The World Health Organization warned on Monday that there might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine and that the road to normality would be long.

* The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators on Monday said they had made progress in talks on a new coronavirus relief bill.

* The U.S. economy, battered by a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, needs increased government spending to tide over households and businesses and broader use of masks to better control the virus, U.S. central bankers said on Monday.

* Silver fell 0.1% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $918.50 and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,090.21.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM

June 1400 US

Factory Orders MM June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular