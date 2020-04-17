Gold drops 2% as Trump's restart plan boosts risk sentiment

(Updates throughout, adds comments)

April 17 (Reuters) - Gold fell as much as 2% on Friday after President Donald Trump's new guidelines to re-open the U.S. economy and encouraging early data related to a potential COVID-19 treatment drove investors towards riskier assets.

Spot gold was down 1.8% at $1,686.49 an ounce by 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), more than $60 lower than the 7-1/2 peak hit earlier this week on concerns over the worst recession in decades.

"Gold and stocks are negatively correlated today with the overnight equity rally pressuring gold. The guidelines from Trump for re-opening the economy have boosted equity markets," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"If stocks can extend overnight gains it could trigger more profit-taking in gold," he added.

World stock markets sprinted towards a second straight week of gains after Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

Bullion has on occasion moved in tandem with stock markets this year, with recent sharp sell-offs prompting investors to sell precious metals to cover their losses elsewhere.

Late on Thursday, Trump outlined a plan to ease the shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process, but the plan was a set of recommendations rather than orders and left the decision largely up to state governors.

Also lifting the mood, a report detailed encouraging data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The pandemic has infected more than 2 million people globally and killed 143,744. Many countries have extended lockdowns to curtail its spread, while central banks have unleashed a wave of monetary support measures.

"Investors are celebrating, perhaps a little too early, the apparent effectiveness of the Gilead drug in treating coronavirus and speeding up patients' recovery from it," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

"In this scenario, they are seeing less need to increase the percentage of gold in their portfolio and are moving back to some more risk-on assets."

U.S. gold futures slipped 1.4% to $1,706.90 an ounce, narrowing their lead over London spot prices, signalling hopes for an improvement in strained supply chain logistics that have hampered bullion shipments to the United States to meet contract requirements. [CFTC/]

Among other precious metals, palladium gained 0.7% to $2,167.70 an ounce, silver dropped 2.8% to $15.18 and platinum fell 1.7% to $770.39. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

