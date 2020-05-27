Gold dips to two-week low on economic recovery hopes

* U.S. stocks edge higher in choppy trading

* Gold to stay supported, average $1,800/oz in Q4 -SocGen

By Eileen Soreng

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in two-weeks on Wednesday on optimism about an economic rebound as countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions.

Spot gold fell 0.33 % to $1,705.67 per ounce by 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since May 12 at 1,693.22. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,703.70.

"Stocks are slightly down because of the trade war news that has come up but safe assets are not gaining anything out of it because market sentiment is still up," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"The trade war issue has taken a back seat as the reopening of the economies have boosted optimism and raised investor appetite for riskier assets."

U.S. stocks edged higher in choppy trading as optimism over a pick up in economic activity overshadowed a sell-off in technology stocks and worries over simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. [.N]

Beijing's proposed national security laws for Hong Kong have become the latest bone of contention, with U.S. President Donald Trump stating Washington was working on a strong response to China.

However, gold's latest move was more technical in nature, said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"Gold's dip under $1,715-20 on Tuesday is a technical breakdown and invalidates or pushes back at least the prospect of a strong rally."

But the overall trajectory for gold, which has gained over 12% so far this year, was positive, especially supported by low interest rates and global political and economic uncertainties, analysts said.

"Gold is used efficiently to hedge risks in a low real rates environment as the opportunity cost to hold it is low, we expect such favourable environment to continue," Societe Generale said in a note, forecasting prices to average $1,800 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.61 % to $1,924.46 an ounce, silver rose 0.5% to $17.19 and platinum dipped 0.2%, to $828.14. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng, Arpan Varghese and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 7)

