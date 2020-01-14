Gold dips to near 2-week low as risk-on mode dominates

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as risk appetite was whetted by stronger-than-expected China economic data and the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.

