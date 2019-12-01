Gold dips on upbeat dollar, positive China data

Gold prices fell after hitting their highest in more than a week on Monday, as stocks gained on better-than-expected China factory data and the greenback strengthened, despite fresh uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade truce.
