Gold dips as trade deal optimism benefits riskier assets

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Gold edged down to a one-week low on Monday after the United States and China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by year-end, boosting market sentiment and driving investors to assets seen as higher risk.

