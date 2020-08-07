Gold Dips As Dollar Shines Ahead Of US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Gold prices eased on Friday and the dollar regained some ground as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs numbers due tonight, expected to show U.S. jobs creation slowed in July from the previous month amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $2,057.12 per ounce, after having scaled a record peak of $2,075.14 in early trade. U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $2,056.85.

Economists expect U.S. employment to jump by about 1.6 million jobs in July after spiking by 4.8 million jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 10.5 percent from 11.1 percent.

The bullion remains on track for its longest streak of weekly gains in about a decade, buoyed by a combination of factors such as a weakening dollar, rising U.S.-China tensions and hopes that Washington will approve more stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

There are signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections emerging in Europe after data showed an uptick in cases in some countries, including Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Many other European states are seeing an increase in infections, based on a seven-day rolling average compared to the week prior.

U.S.-China relationship deteriorated further after the Trump administration unveiled ban on U.S. transactions with ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat.

