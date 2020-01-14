US Markets

Gold dips ahead of U.S.-China deal, palladium hits record

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold slipped to an over one-week low on Tuesday as strength in equities markets and hopes for a smooth signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal tarnished bullion's safe-haven appeal, while palladium rose to a record high.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular