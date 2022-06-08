Gold demand to falter as Chinese buying weakens, Metals Focus says
LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Demand for gold will dip this year, mainly due to weaker jewellery sales and retail investment in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns and an economic slowdown, consultants Metals Focus said.
Supply of gold, meanwhile, will rise slightly as mines expand production and recycling increases, Metals Focus said in its annual Gold Focus report.
It predicted the gold price would average $1,830 an ounce in 2022, up 1.7% from $1,799 last year. On Wednesday, it was trading at around $1,850 an ounce. XAU=
The consultancy expects a soft landing for the global economy, but higher interest rates resulting from central banks fighting inflation will weigh on prices in the second half of the year.
"As policy rates rise and inflation declines, we expect that real rates and yields will rise materially during the second half, putting pressure on the gold price," said Neil Meader, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus.
The downside will be limited, however, as weaker economic growth and systemic risks will encourage investors to diversify into gold, he added.
Following are Metals Focus's gold supply and demand numbers, in tonnes.
SUPPLY
2020
2021
2022(F)
%change 2021-22
Mine Production
3476
3581
3642
2%
Recycling
1293
1136
1165
3%
Net Hedging Supply
20
na
Total Supply
4769
4717
4827
2%
DEMAND
Jewellery Fabrication
1324
2229
2179
-2%
Industrial Demand
303
330
335
1%
Net Physical Investment
890
1168
1141
-2%
Net Hedging Demand
39
23
na
Net Central Bank Buying
255
454
470
4%
Total Demand
2811
4204
4125
-2%
MARKET BALANCE
1958
513
702
37%
Net Investment in ETFs
888
-193
150
na
Market Balance less ETFs
1069
705
552
-22%
Gold Price ($/oz)
1770
1799
1830
1.7%
*Source: Metals Focus
(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Mark Potter)
