Gold demand to falter as Chinese buying weakens, Metals Focus says

Demand for gold will dip this year, mainly due to weaker jewellery sales and retail investment in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns and an economic slowdown, consultants Metals Focus said.

Supply of gold, meanwhile, will rise slightly as mines expand production and recycling increases, Metals Focus said in its annual Gold Focus report.

It predicted the gold price would average $1,830 an ounce in 2022, up 1.7% from $1,799 last year. On Wednesday, it was trading at around $1,850 an ounce. XAU=

The consultancy expects a soft landing for the global economy, but higher interest rates resulting from central banks fighting inflation will weigh on prices in the second half of the year.

"As policy rates rise and inflation declines, we expect that real rates and yields will rise materially during the second half, putting pressure on the gold price," said Neil Meader, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus.

The downside will be limited, however, as weaker economic growth and systemic risks will encourage investors to diversify into gold, he added.

Following are Metals Focus's gold supply and demand numbers, in tonnes.

SUPPLY

2020

2021

2022(F)

%change 2021-22

Mine Production

3476

3581

3642

2%

Recycling

1293

1136

1165

3%

Net Hedging Supply

20

na

Total Supply

4769

4717

4827

2%

DEMAND

Jewellery Fabrication

1324

2229

2179

-2%

Industrial Demand

303

330

335

1%

Net Physical Investment

890

1168

1141

-2%

Net Hedging Demand

39

23

na

Net Central Bank Buying

255

454

470

4%

Total Demand

2811

4204

4125

-2%

MARKET BALANCE

1958

513

702

37%

Net Investment in ETFs

888

-193

150

na

Market Balance less ETFs

1069

705

552

-22%

Gold Price ($/oz)

1770

1799

1830

1.7%

