Gold Continues to Climb As Bullish Indicators Rise

| Last week = quiet + short trading week | "So, stocks and bonds operated in tight ranges, and the Nasdaq 100 end the week up 1%, while 10-year Treasury yields were up just 3 basis points to 4.47%." -Michael Normyle, Nasdaq US Economist

| MSCI quarterly review as of close Nov. 30, 2023. Expect elevated volumes/volatility particularly at the open and close leading up to and on the rebalancing date

| AAII Weekly (Retail) Sentiment: Bullish + neutral rose, bearish fell to the lowest level since August

| Bond yields seem to be stabilizing / around 4.5% of the 10YR

| Dollar (on lower yields) + Oil (slowing global economy) have been falling while Gold (geopolitics + inflation hedge?) has been rising

| "Despite sharply lower gasoline prices, consumer inflation expectations (short and long-term) rose in Nov -- inflation is “different this time.” Today, it’s high price LEVELS, not their change, that are supporting higher inflation expectations … a dilemma for the Fed." -Piper Sandler's Nancy Lazar

| Equity markets back to eerily quiet as VIX (Volatility Index) hitting multi-year lows

| corporate credit spreads just hit their lowest level in a year-and-a-half

| Recession ahead? | Last week: "The Conference Board’s Leading Index fell 0.8% in October, the 19th consecutive down-tick for the composite index of ten leading data points"

| Earnings | "The bigger earnings question is probably whether or not current ’24 and ’25 expectation can materialize? Currently, expectations are 11.4% & 12% for ’24 & ’25. While anything is possible, an acceleration of that magnitude would be unprecedented with so much tightening in the system."

| all eyes on the consumer for 2024...a source of weakness for the economy? | will unemployment rate rise?

| Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research on

4 themes from Q3 2023 conference calls:

-interest expense

-paying down down

-consumer spending

-AI

| The secular shift from actively-managed to passively-managed funds has accelerated meaningfully in 2023

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil + TYields LOWER | Dollar HIGHER

Themes: Elevated cash remains on the sidelines | Volatility (VIX) continues to fall | has rally peaked after short covering in recent week? = major averages hitting resistance levels | Signs point to the beginning of consumer weakness | Invesco’s QQQ ETF, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index, reported its largest weekly inflow in history the week of Nov. 13. | Small-cap stocks have trailed Large caps this year by a historic margin

institutions + investors together have a record $5.7 trillion parked in cash-like money-market funds, many of which are yielding above 5%, according to the Investment Company Institute -WSJ

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.3% Nasdaq -0.3% R2K -0.9% Cdn TSX -0.1%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.1% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.451%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,011, WTI -0%, $75; Brent -0%, $80, Bitcoin $36,839

2) LAST WEEK:

3) Housing

4) THIS WEEK:

"US growth dynamics will be in focus next week with releases including personal

income and spending data as well as the ISM manufacturing index.

In Europe, all eyes will be on the preliminary CPI reports for November. There will also be economic activity indicators in Japan and the PMIs in China.

Central bank speakers include Fed Chair Powell, ECB President Lagarde and BoE

Governor Bailey.

Notable corporate earnings include Dell and Salesforce"

.-Deutsche Bank

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

