GOLD Continues Collaborating With Mali Government to Finalize Deal

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD has confirmed that it remains committed to working collaboratively with the Government of Mali to finalize an agreement that was fully negotiated and approved by the Ministry of Finance in February 2025.



Since the beginning of discussions, Barrick has sought a constructive path forward. In October 2024, it accepted a framework designed to resolve all outstanding disputes and made an $85 million payment as part of the ongoing negotiations.



Barrick remains committed to upholding the agreement mutually envisioned by both parties and is ready to resume production without delay. Restarting operations would generate significant revenue for Mali, including tax and royalty payments that contribute meaningfully to the national budget. It would also lead to the dismissal of baseless criminal charges against its employees and secure their release from detention.



Per GOLD, the Mali government’s inaction carries serious consequences, both economically and in terms of human impact. The future of one of Mali’s most important mining assets—critical to the country’s economy—is in jeopardy. Barrick offers the specialized expertise needed to effectively operate this world-class operation. Barrick has urged the Malian government to act in the interest of its people and the national economy by concluding the agreement, which is ready to be implemented.



Barrick’s shares have gained 21.8% in the past year against a 52% rise of the industry.



For 2025, Barrick anticipates consolidated attributable gold production in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are projected to be $1,460-$1,560 per ounce for 2025. Cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $1,050-$1,130. The company also expects to see a cost of sales of $1,460-$1,560 per ounce.



GOLD expects a copper production of 200,000-230,000 tons at AISC of $2.80-$3.10 per pound, cash costs per ounce of $1.80-$2.10 and cost of sales of $2.50-$2.80 per pound.

GOLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



