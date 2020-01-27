Gold Climbs Towards $1,600 On Coronavirus Fears. It Could Soar Higher, Analyst Says

Gold has climbed towards $1,600 per ounce as investors rush to safe haven assets amid the spreading coronavirus.

Gold has climbed towards $1,600 an ounce as investors rush to safe haven assets amid fears that the coronavirus is spreading.

Spot gold climbed 1% to near-three week highs on Monday as investor concerns over the mysterious virus intensified, before slipping back to trade 0.4% up at $1,571 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,583.

Global stocks plummeted at the start of the week as the death toll and number of confirmed coronavirus continued to escalate over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen above 2,800, while the death toll has hit 81, China’s National Health Commission and state media said late on Sunday.

The mayor of Wuhan said five million people had left the city - which is at the center of the outbreak - before travel restrictions were imposed, and predicted a further 1,000 cases.

Investors rushed to safe haven assets on Monday, as they did on Friday when the spreading virus initially caused panic to hit markets. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.61% - its lowest level in more than three months as demand for Treasurys rose, while the Yen - another safe haven - also climbed 0.3%.

Gold hit 7-year highs of $1,611 per ounce at the beginning of the month as tensions escalated between the U.S. and Iran, before dropping back during a mid-month stock market rally.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. said if the commodity could break that high it could climb further.

“Even before Friday’s ‘flight to safety’ move, gold was already acting quite well. During its most recent decline it did not break below its key $1,550 support level in any significant way, despite the continued rally in the stock market during mid-January,” Maley said.

“Now it’s bouncing again, if it takes out its early January highs, it’s going to be very bullish for the yellow metal.”

He added: “That level is $1,611, so any move above that - especially if it closes above that level - should signal that another powerful leg in the rally in gold is upon us.”

