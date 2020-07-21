Gold climbs to nine-year high on weaker dollar, stimulus bets

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest since September 2011 on Wednesday, propelled by a softer U.S. dollar and expectation of more stimulus measures to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies which could stoke inflation.

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,843.09 per ounce by 0034 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly nine years at $1,847.30 in early Asian trade.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,845.90.

* The dollar index held near a more than four-month low, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the virus would probably get worse before it gets better.

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States wants to build a global coalition to counter China as he accused Beijing of exploiting the pandemic to further its own interests.

* White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed a next round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.

* Japan's factory activity contracted for a 15th straight month in July, indicating the economic pain from the coronavirus crisis extended into the third quarter of the year as hopes for a quick global recovery fade.

* Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.7% to 1,219.75 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Asia shares were set to open lower on Wednesday after Trump's comments regarding the country's surge in novel coronavirus cases outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Silver jumped 5.4% to $22.48 per ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $2,166.62 and platinum rose 0.1% to $882.74.

