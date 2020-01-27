Gold climbs to 2-week high as virus fears spark safety buying

By Asha Sistla

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday as equities slipped on growing concerns that a China virus outbreak could impact that nation's economy, prompting investors to dump riskier assets and look for safe havens.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,579.11 per ounce by 0433 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices rose to their highest since Jan. 8 at $1,586.42.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.4% to $1,578.30.

Asian stocks slipped as the coronavirus killed 80 people and infected more than 2,000 in China, with residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, banned from entering Hong Kong amid global efforts to halt the rapid spread. MKTS/GLOB

Investors are "looking out for the new risk (coronavirus) coming into the markets and running for the exits in equity markets, that's the cause for gold to move higher," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said.

"The virus is going to hurt the Chinese economy to a certain degree," he added.

The outbreak has curbed Lunar New Year celebrations in China, when hundreds of millions of people would normally be travelling around the country, and also led the government to extend the holidays to Feb. 2 as a preventive measure.

Gold is considered a safe investment during times of political and economic uncertainty.

"The continuation of the gold rally will rely on developments for good, or for ill, of the Wuhan virus situation," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, OANDA, said in a note.

"From a resistance point of view, the next level to watch is $1,600 an ounce."

Meanwhile, the yen rose on worries that authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak. USD/

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year scheduled on Jan. 28-29, where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged. FEDWATCH

Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Jan. 21, data showed on Friday. CFTC/

Silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $18.20, having earlier touched its highest since Jan. 8 at $18.32.

Palladium XPD= dipped 1.9% to $2,382.12 an ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.7% to $994.91.

