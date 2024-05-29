News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Basin Initiates Major Drilling Program

May 29, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glen Eagle Resources (TSE:GER) has released an update.

Gold Basin Resources Corporation has initiated the next phase of their drilling program at the Gold Basin Project in Arizona, aiming to expand the known gold resources at the Stealth Deposit and Gap Zone. The company has secured Harris Exploration Drilling Co. Ltd. for the upcoming reverse-circulation drill program set to start in June. This effort underscores the project’s potential, highlighted by the extensive, yet largely unexplored, Stealth Fault, which could significantly boost the project’s oxide gold resources.

For further insights into TSE:GER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.