Gold Basin Initiates Major Drilling Program

Glen Eagle Resources (TSE:GER) has released an update.

Gold Basin Resources Corporation has initiated the next phase of their drilling program at the Gold Basin Project in Arizona, aiming to expand the known gold resources at the Stealth Deposit and Gap Zone. The company has secured Harris Exploration Drilling Co. Ltd. for the upcoming reverse-circulation drill program set to start in June. This effort underscores the project’s potential, highlighted by the extensive, yet largely unexplored, Stealth Fault, which could significantly boost the project’s oxide gold resources.

For further insights into TSE:GER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.