Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease

By Dhriti Garg

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold and financial stocks helped Australian shares close higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved after two research studies showed Omicron was less lethal compared with the Delta coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,387.6 points, closing in the green for a third consecutive day. The benchmark had gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

While Australia reported more than 8,200 new cases, two separate studies in South Africa and London suggested the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variant was less severe compared with the Delta variant.

The heavyweight financial index .AXFJ rose 0.6%, with the country's "Big Four" banks ending up between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Gold miners .AXGD rose 1.3% as the yellow metal was poised for a second straight weekly gain. Dacian Gold Ltd DCN.AX and Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE.AX jumped 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively.[GOl/]

Miners .AXMM, which comprise a third of the benchmark, ended 0.3% higher as metal prices strengthened on supply concerns. MET/LIRONORE/

However, iron ore majors Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX shed 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Health stocks .AXHJ, up 0.5%, advanced for a fourth straight session, with diagnostics firm Sonic Healthcare SHL.AX among top gainers.

Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said that increased demand for COVID-19 tests would be good for pathology laboratories as people travel across states around the festival season.

The tech sector .AXIJ was the only drag on the market as it ended 0.9% lower, snapping a three-day winning streak, with WiseTech Global WTC.AX falling the most.

Dairy firm Bega Cheese BGA.AX tumbled 10.3% and was the top decliner on the benchmark after warning of profit hit from strong domestic competition.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 remained flat at 12,862.71 points.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Dhriti.Garg@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.