Gold 50 Ltd. Updates on Exploration and Future Plans

November 21, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

Gold 50 Ltd., traded on the ASX as G50, has provided shareholders and investors with an update on its exploration results, highlighting the expertise of Bernard Rowe, a seasoned geoscientist and company director. The company reassures investors by confirming no new material changes to information in its previous reports. While they caution about the inherent risks of forward-looking statements, the firm remains committed to advancing its mineral exploration projects.

