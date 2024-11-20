News & Insights

Gold 50 Ltd. Raises A$5.6 Million for Drilling Expansion

November 20, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

Gold 50 Ltd. has successfully completed an institutional placement, raising A$5.6 million to fund drilling programs at its White Caps project in Nevada and Golconda project in Arizona. The placement, priced at A$0.15 per share, garnered strong backing from both existing and new institutional investors, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic project locations and growth potential. The funds will also cover administrative costs and working capital, supporting the company’s aggressive expansion plans.

